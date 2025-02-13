US alcohol sales decrease as non-alc thrives

13 February, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Alcohol sales across the US are shrinking, according to NielsenIQ, with off-premise beer, wine and spirits (excluding RTDs) all losing ground.

NielsenIQ found wine sales suffered the steepest drop (-3.5%) last year, as spirits fell (-1.1%) and beer sales dipped (-0.7%). 

However, non-alc sales are seeing growth, having reached $823m in 2024, a 27.2% increase year-on-year.

Spirits of Virtue co-founder, Roddy Nicoll, producer of non-alcoholic spirits, said: “Consumers are redefining what a drink means. It’s no longer about alcohol, it’s about experience, flavour and feeling good. The explosive growth in non-alcs proves people want premium alternatives that deliver on taste without compromise.”

Neilsen’s ‘Year in Review’ report claims the $176m spike in non-alc sales was “fuelled by moderation, wellness and Gen Z’s shifting drinking habits”.

