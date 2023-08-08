Molson Coors acquires Blue Run Spirits

Molson Coors Beverage Company has reached an agreement to acquire Blue Run Spirits, producer of bourbon and rye whiskies.

Based in Georgetown, Kentucky, US, Blue Run is Molson Coors’ first spirits acquisition, boosting the company’s footprint in spirits.

Chief commercial officer, Michelle St. Jacques, said: “Molson Coors has been on a journey to broaden beyond our beer roots and build powerful brands in growing categories, and Blue Run joining us is an exciting next step as we establish Coors Spirits Co.”

In addition to the acquisition, Molson Coors has also established Coors Spirits Co., an expansion of its existing spirits business, which will house Blue Run, Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, Barmen 1873 Bourbon and future innovation.

Molson Coors entered the whiskey space with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey and the 2022 introduction of Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

Currently available in 31 states, Blue Run can be found at retail and on-premise accounts in every region of the US and online.

In March 2023, Blue Run announced plans to build a distillery in Kentucky which will continue as part of the Molson Coors family. In addition, Blue Run has three new whiskies lined up for late summer release.

“Blue Run has accomplished in three years what many brands hope to do in a generation and has done it at the luxury end of the whiskey category. Importantly, we are committed to maintaining Blue Run’s quality, design and innovation as we continue to grow our spirits portfolio,” St. Jacques added.

Blue Run’s founders, Mike Montgomery, Tim Sparapani, Jesse McKnight and Andy Brown, will all remain with the brand as Montgomery takes on an expanded role with Molson Coors as its vice president of Coors Spirits Co.

“Since launching Blue Run, we have always strived to do things a little differently to truly embrace today’s younger, more diverse generation of whiskey drinkers,” Montgomery added.

“We are humbled by how the whiskey community has embraced our vision and that Molson Coors wants to join and support us in this journey.”