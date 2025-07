Southern Glazer’s and Edrington expand distribution to California

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Edrington have announced the expansion of their distribution agreement to California.

Southern Glazer’s will represent the entire Edrington portfolio in California, including brands such as The Macallan.

Edrington Americas regional managing director, Jeremy Speirs, said: “Southern Glazer’s extensive reach, together with their reputation for effective distribution, makes them the natural fit for our ultra-premium portfolio in California. We are excited about the opportunities extending our partnership will bring and ensuring our ability to continue to grow our footprint in this extremely important market.”

Southern Glazer’s currently represents Edrington’s portfolio in Nevada and Tennessee.