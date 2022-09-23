Rampur Distillery launches range of Indian single malt whiskies

Rampur Distillery has announced the launch of Jugalbandi, a series of eight Indian single malt cask strength whiskies, with the first two set to be unveiled at Whisky Live in Paris.

The name Jugalbandi translates to “entwined twins”, usually referring to a duet between two solo musicians, here it alludes to the two casks used in each expression.

“We are always striving to make each Rampur expression of the highest quality and exciting for malt whisky drinkers,” said Anup Barik, master distiller at Rampur Distillery.

“I was inspired to create the Rampur Jugalbandi series as I wanted to show how different casks marry together in true Jugalbandi style.”

Rampur Jugalbandi #1 is matured in first-fill Bourbon barrels before a finish in Moscatel casks, while Rampur Jugalbandi #2 is matured in Bourbon barrels ahead of a Calvados cask finish.

“We created Jugalbandi to celebrate the Indian ancient artform and are proud to showcase our Indian heritage with the launch of this latest Rampur Whisky,” said Sanjeev Banga, president of international business at Radico Khaitan, brand owner of Rampur Whisky.

Rampur Jugalbandi #1 and #2 will launch in France before a roll out to the USA, Singapore, Australia and select travel retail destinations. The Rampur Jugalbandi Series will then be available in the UK in 2023.