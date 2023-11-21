Graham Logan

Jura distillery manager to retire

21 November, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

UK single malt whisky Jura has announced the retirement of distillery manager Graham Logan, following three decades of service.

Logan recently marked his retirement at the London Whisky Show, appearing alongside former distillery manager Willie Tait, whisky maker Joe Ricketts and the newly appointed Jura distillery manager, Jamie Muir.

“It’s been an honour to serve the island and our distillery for all these years. Jura is a lot more than just a whisky and the work that we do here is truly special. I look forward to seeing Jura’s future ahead and I know the distillery is in good hands,” said Logan.

Muir, who began his career at the distillery in 2006, but since moved to mainland Scotland to experience other distilleries, returns home to become the new distillery manager. 

