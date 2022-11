White Peak Distillery, from Derbyshire, UK, has revealed a special whisky release in time for the festive period, Wire Works Whisky Virgin Oak Finish.

This latest limited edition release of Wire Works Whisky brings new flavour layers to the core house style, developed from a finish in virgin American oak.

Wire Works Virgin Oak Finish is a vatting of lightly peated single malt whisky, initially matured in first fill ex-bourbon barrels, then finished for several months in virgin American oak barrels.

The new release goes live this week and is limited to just over 3,000 bottles at 51.7% abv and at rrp £67.