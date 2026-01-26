Cawston Press acquires Loah beer

British soft drinks business Cawston Press has bought Loah beer for an undisclosed sum, as the company expands into the no and low space.

Loah founder Hugo Tapp will continue to lead the brand, retaining operational responsibility for brewing, innovation, and brand development.

Loah beers are naturally brewed to under 0.5% abv, with the range including Peach Pale Ale, Blood Orange IPA and Lime Lager.

Steve Kearns, managing director of Cawston Press, said: “This move is a true reflection on consumer drinking habits today. The lines between soft drinks and no/low alcohol are blurring and this makes Loah a great strategic fit for us - it's a brand built on fruit, flavour, and quality, just like Cawston Press. We see real opportunity to help build Loah through our established grocery and impulse distribution channels, whilst extending the portfolio we can offer to on-trade customers, helping operators create interesting, independent-led menus crafted to serve multiple drinking occasions.”

The updated Loah range will be available to trade customers via Cawston Press with immediate effect.