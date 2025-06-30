L-R: Craig Milne and Daniel Milne

Whisky Hammer opens first operational base in mainland Europe

30 June, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Online auctioneer Whisky Hammer, founded by Scottish brothers Craig and Daniel Milne, has announced the opening of its first operational base in The Netherlands.

The new location in Alphen aan den Rijn, South Holland, comes to support the company’s growing European customer base.

Daniel Milne, co-founder and chief executive, said: “What began as a passion project has grown beyond anything we imagined. As we celebrate a decade in business, we are incredibly grateful to our team and our loyal customers who have supported us every step of the way.

“Our European customers are an integral part of the Whisky Hammer community. Launching our Dutch base means we can offer a smoother, more accessible service to our current clients – and welcome many new ones as well,” Milne added.

Founded in 2015 in Aberdeenshire, Whisky Hammer runs monthly global auctions featuring rare and collectible bottles, serving customers worldwide.

Whisky Hammer is now actively recruiting a general manager and Dutch team to lead operations at its new Dutch entity, Whisky Hammer B.V., which is expected to begin operating in Q3 2025.

