Illva Saronno Holding rebrands to Disaronno Group

Illva Saronno Holding has rebranded into Disaronno Group as it looks to strengthen its global presence.

The rebrand has been designed to organise the Group’s activities in a clear and effective way with Disaronno Group acting as an umbrella brand for its three divisions spirits, wines, and ingredients.

“The transition to Disaronno Group represents a natural evolution of our journey,” said Marco Ferrari, chief executive. “This new corporate identity strengthens the Group by enhancing the shared values that unite our companies and by enabling a more scalable organisation with an increasingly premium and structured profile.

"Choosing an iconic and recognisable name like Disaronno allows us to look to the future while maintaining a strong connection to our roots. With this new identity, we reinforce our international vision and our ability to consistently express the values that guide us," Ferrari added.

The Spirits division which accounts for nearly two thirds of the Group’s turnover will be held under the corporate brand Disaronno International, which controls and distributes brands such as Disaronno, Disaronno Velvet, Tia Maria, The Busker Irish whiskey, Engine Gin, Sagamore Rye, Rabarbaro Zucca, Artic Vodka, Isolabella Limoncello and Sambuca.

The wines division, operating under the new umbrella brand Duca Wines, accounts for 11% of turnover and will bring together brands that represent Italian winemaking worldwide, including Duca di Salaparuta, Florio and Corvo.

Disaronno Ingredients will continue to represent the ice cream business of the Group, representing 27% of turnover.

The Group also delivered positive performance in its latest financial year, with turnover growing by around 3% versus 2024 and consolidated revenues reaching €370 million.

International expansion remains central, the Group said, with 70% of turnover generated outside Italy and a distribution network spanning almost 160 countries worldwide.

Growth in 2025 was further accelerated by operations including the acquisitions of Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras announced at end of 2025, with completion expected before the summer.