Amaro Santoni announces rebrand

The new bottle design highlights its connection to Florence, with fluted red glass and geometries which mirror Florentine architecture.

The architectural silhouette takes inspiration from the dome of Santa Maria del Fiore, while the label shape references the carved panels of the Baptistery door.

Luca Missaglia, managing director and partner of Santoni Aperitivo, told Drinks International at the launch in Tuscany: “When you create something you only understand if it works when you take it to market and see the reaction from people, and we’ve been seeing a great reaction. But what didn’t help us with sales was that the old bottle would not sell itself, you always needed someone to tell a story and a narrative. For us, we needed something more, a bottle that would speak for itself. We wanted to refresh, but with purpose and a goal in mind, in the end we are a business and we need to be sustainable. You can do it beautifully, or for the trend and that’s not our style, we took our time and learned, then decided to change it.”

Created by Famiglia Santoni, a distillery active since 1960, Santoni L’Aperitivo evolves the historic bitter-sweet signature of Amaro Santoni into a more “contemporary, versatile and international expression, while remaining deeply rooted in the brand’s identity and liqueur-making heritage”, the brand said.

Santoni L’Aperitivo features rhubarb at its core, alongside a composition of 34 botanicals with an alcohol content of 16% abv.

Stefano Santoni, chief executive of Famiglia Santoni added: “Santoni L’Aperitivo was created to offer a contemporary interpretation of the aperitivo ritual. A natural evolution of our bitter-sweet signature, designed to engage with a new international aperitivo culture.”

The new bottle will be progressively introduced across key international markets throughout the year.