International Beer Challenge 2024 announces winners

This year, the competition received entries from over 30 countries, with 28 entrants winning gold medals.
Anthony Martin Group was announced as Supreme Champion Brewer, while Greene King’s Level Head Session IPA received Best Can Design in the Design & Packaging category, with six other beers winning medals.
Taste awards
The Supreme Champion for taste was chosen from the gold medal winners by the senior judging panel.
Commenting on the quality of beers entered, IBC chair Jeff Evans noted: “German and Belgian beers, as perhaps you would expect, fared remarkably well. More than one in five of the German beers entered won a gold medal and three of the eight trophy winners came from Belgium, including the Supreme Champion Beer, Averbode.
“But excellence came from right across the world, with golds won by breweries from Australia, Taiwan, Brazil and Japan, as well as numerous European countries, from Ukraine to Spain.”
In terms of styles entered, Evans added that, accounting for 11.5% of all entries, “no and low- alcohol beers continue to ride a wave”.
Elsewhere, accounting for 16% of entries, “pale lagers of all descriptions” thrived.
“On the same basis, New World hops continue to enjoy strong support (17.5%) and fruit beers are also buoyant (6%), although just off the peak they reached last year.”
Further, “there’s also grounds for optimism for British-style pale ales, bitters and strong ales”, Evans noted, as well as stouts.
Best No/Low Alcohol Beer
Hooky Mild, Hook Norton Brewery Co
Best Flavoured Beer
Waterloo Red Cherry, Anthony Martin Group
Best Wheat Beer
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel, Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan
Best Ale up to 5%
Hobgoblin Ruby, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company
Best Ale above 5%
Averbode, Brouwerij L Huyghe
Best Lager up to 5%
Original, Ambev
Best Lager above 5%
Hoppy Lager, Varvar Brew
Best Speciality Beer
Timmermans Oude Gueuze, Anthony Martin Group
Brewer Awards
This year, IBC gave six Brewer Awards based on a company’s accumulation of medals and its points score.
Brewer of the Year: UK
Northern Monk Brewing Co
Brewer of the Year: South America
Cervejaria Denker
Brewer of the Year: Australasia
Coles Liquor Group
Brewer of the Year: Asia
Buckskin, King Car Group
Highly Commended: North America
Boston Beer Co
UK Distributor of the Year
Branded Drinks