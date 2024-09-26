International Beer Challenge 2024 announces winners

The results for the International Beer Challenge (IBC) have now been revealed, with Averbode by Brouwerij L Huyghe winning Supreme Champion in the taste awards.

This year, the competition received entries from over 30 countries, with 28 entrants winning gold medals.

Anthony Martin Group was announced as Supreme Champion Brewer, while Greene King’s Level Head Session IPA received Best Can Design in the Design & Packaging category, with six other beers winning medals.

Taste awards

The Supreme Champion for taste was chosen from the gold medal winners by the senior judging panel.

Commenting on the quality of beers entered, IBC chair Jeff Evans noted: “German and Belgian beers, as perhaps you would expect, fared remarkably well. More than one in five of the German beers entered won a gold medal and three of the eight trophy winners came from Belgium, including the Supreme Champion Beer, Averbode.

“But excellence came from right across the world, with golds won by breweries from Australia, Taiwan, Brazil and Japan, as well as numerous European countries, from Ukraine to Spain.”

In terms of styles entered, Evans added that, accounting for 11.5% of all entries, “no and low- alcohol beers continue to ride a wave”.

Elsewhere, accounting for 16% of entries, “pale lagers of all descriptions” thrived.

“On the same basis, New World hops continue to enjoy strong support (17.5%) and fruit beers are also buoyant (6%), although just off the peak they reached last year.”

Further, “there’s also grounds for optimism for British-style pale ales, bitters and strong ales”, Evans noted, as well as stouts.

Best No/Low Alcohol Beer

Hooky Mild, Hook Norton Brewery Co

Best Flavoured Beer

Waterloo Red Cherry, Anthony Martin Group

Best Wheat Beer

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel, Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

Best Ale up to 5%

Hobgoblin Ruby, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company

Best Ale above 5%

Averbode, Brouwerij L Huyghe

Best Lager up to 5%

Original, Ambev

Best Lager above 5%

Hoppy Lager, Varvar Brew

Best Speciality Beer

Timmermans Oude Gueuze, Anthony Martin Group

Brewer Awards

This year, IBC gave six Brewer Awards based on a company’s accumulation of medals and its points score.

Brewer of the Year: UK

Northern Monk Brewing Co

Brewer of the Year: South America

Cervejaria Denker

Brewer of the Year: Australasia

Coles Liquor Group

Brewer of the Year: Asia

Buckskin, King Car Group

Highly Commended: North America

Boston Beer Co

UK Distributor of the Year

Branded Drinks