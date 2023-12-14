IBC

The International Beer Challenge 2024 launches

14 December, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Now in its 28th year, the International Beer Challenge (IBC) has launched for 2024, calling on global brewers to submit their work for evaluation by industry judges.

Brewers are invited to submit entries in two areas: the Taste Awards, and the Design and Packaging Awards. 

Chairman of the IBC, Jeff Evans, said: “Having thrived for nearly 30 years, our competition boasts the participation of some of the best-known and most-respected judges in the business. Our judges are passionate about their craft, and they eagerly await the opportunity to savour your beers.”

The Design and Packaging Awards have undergone a change, with refreshed categories to spotlight the best-designed cans, bottles, mini kegs, and packs. 

Categories include:

  • Best Bottle Design
  • Best Bottle Range
  • Best Can Design
  • Best Can Range
  • Best Label Design
  • Best New Launch

The IBC is now open for entries, featuring over 80 taste categories and six design and packaging categories. Brewers have until 31 May 2024 to submit their beers online.

