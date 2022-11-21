1906 Black Coupage named Supreme Champion at International Beer Challenge 2022

Spanish-lager 1906 Black Coupage by Hijos de Rivera brewery has been crowned Supreme Champion at the International Beer Challenge 2022 as well as winning the award for Best Lager above 5%.

The German-style bock was awarded the accolade after the senior judging panel re-tasted all of the competition’s gold-medal beers.

IBC chair Jeff Evans said that the 1906 Black Coupage was the “unanimous choice” amongst the judges.

“The judges – all beer experts with decades of experience of judging competitions – simply thought this German-style bock made in Spain was outstanding, remarking on its elegance, complexity and its ease of drinking for a beer of 7.2% ABV,” said Evans.

“The beer scene in Spain has improved dramatically in recent years and this win should, justifiably, draw attention to all the great work brewers in the country are doing.”

I total, 61 beers were awarded gold medals, with 131 silver and 177 bronze medals also handed up by the judges.

In addition to the taste medals and trophies, the IBC recognised achievements of brewers, importers and retailers.

Supreme Champion Brewer of the Year was awarded to John Martin, which was also named the regional Brewer of the Year for Europe.

“Winning the prestigious Supreme Champion Brewer of the Year is without doubt the best recognition a brewer can receive,” said brand manager Edward Martin.

“Together with our partners, this unique award shows the tremendous renewal Anthony Martin, his family and team, placed in the family business in the last 20 years.”

Elsewhere, Thornbridge Brewery collected the UK Brewer of the Year Awards, Athletic Brewing Company collected the award for North America. Brazil’s Cervejaria Masterpiece was named Highly Commended Brewer of the Year for South America, and Urbrew the same title for Asia.