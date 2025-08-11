Brendan McCarron joins The Lakes Distillery as whiskymaker

The Lakes Distillery has announced the appointment of Brendan McCarron as its new whiskymaker.

In his new role at The Lakes, McCarron will oversee the creation of its permanent and limited-edition styles, with a key focus on élevage.

“Following the launch of Signature single malt whisky, a significant flag in the sand for The Lakes, I look forward to working with this brilliant team to develop what comes next. Élevage provides endless opportunities for flavour development, and I feel privileged to be able to work with such an innovative, future-facing distillery,” said McCarron.

McCarron brings almost two decades of whisky experience, having worked in multiple capacities for various brands within the Diageo and LVMH portfolios, before launching his own whisky and spirits consultancy in 2023.

McCarron will work closely with Grace Frith, assistant whiskymaker and Bruce Smith, head of distilling and whisky operations as he takes over from Sarah Burgess who departs to pursue an opportunity closer to her home in Scotland.

Eric Heerema, owner and chief executive of The Nyetimber Group, said: “It is very exciting for us to be announcing the appointment of Brendan McCarron as the new whiskymaker at The Lakes. Brendan has long been renowned in the whisky industry for having worked with some outstanding distilleries and brands, and for having a vast skillset and range of experience.”

McCarron will commence his new role as whiskymaker from 1 September 2025.