St Lucia Distillers launches rum experience in Roseau Valley

04 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

St. Lucia Distillers has launched its ‘spiritourism project’ the Saint Lucia Rum Experience, a continuation of development for the single rum distillery on the island.

Since its acquisition by the Bernard Hayot Group in 2016, the family-owned group has, in 2021, inaugurated three new buildings designed to increase ageing capacity at the distillery to more than 12,000 casks.

CEO Margaret Monplaisir said: "Laurie Barnard who helmed St. Lucia Distillers from 1988 to 2012, would be proud of recent developments. The existing rum tour was started in 1998 and is now entering another phase".

In 2021, the distillery home for Chairman's Reserve, Admiral Rodney and Bounty rums, exported over 600,000 bottles to 45 countries around the world, with the new development expected to triple that in coming years.

Current chairman Grégoire Gueden added: "This new attraction is designed to be like no other rum tour in the region.”

