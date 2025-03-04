Compass Box appoints new CEO

04 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Scotch Whiskymaker, Compass Box, has appointed Nishat Gupte as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Following the recent news of Neil Everitt being appointed chairman, Gupte will succeed Maurice Doyle as chief executive and will lead Compass Box’s strategy, operations and market development. 

“Partnering with Neil, whose track-record in the industry has been extraordinary, gives us a remarkable platform to unleash the full potential of Compass Box’s signature quality and creativity. I look forward to further building on our commercial strategy, while safeguarding the pioneering spirit that’s made Compass Box the favourite among Scotch tastemakers worldwide,” said Gupte.

Gupte joins Compass Box following his nearly five-year tenure in New York as founding chief executive of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. Prior, Gupte was head of European luxury and alcoholic beverage investment banking at Credit Suisse where he led the sale of Aviation Gin to Diageo.

