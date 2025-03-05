Anora appoints Kirsi Puntila CEO

Kirsi Puntila has been appointed the new CEO of Anora Group effective immediately.

Puntila has been promoted from senior vice president for spirits and will take over the role from Jacek Pastuszka.

“Our product portfolio consists of the greatest Nordic wine and spirits brands, the bedrock of our future success, while also being a preferred choice for many renowned international partner brands in the Nordics and the Baltics,” said Puntila.

“I look forward to working with the Anora team of dedicated professionals in my new role to strengthen Anora’s position as a wine and spirits powerhouse in the Nordic region with a continued focus on sustainability.”

In addition to her new role, Kirsi will continue leading the Spirits segment until the nomination of her successor.

“First, we would like to thank Jacek, who is retiring from the position of CEO, for successfully leading Anora through a difficult time,” added Michael Holm Johansen, chairperson of Anora’s board of directors.

"Kirsi is an experienced executive in the beverage industry and a well-respected leader at Anora. Having worked closely with Jacek over the past year, Kirsi will ensure continuity in our short-term priorities on improving profitability and the balance sheet.”