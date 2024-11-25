Anora establishes Lithuanian arm

25 November, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Anora has expanded its footprint in the Baltics by establishing Anora Lithuania, established on 13 November, with commercial operations set to commence in 2025.

Kirsi Puntila, senior vice president of spirits at Anora, said: “Establishing our presence in Lithuania is a crucial step towards achieving our growth ambitions and our commitment to delivering high-quality wine and spirits to our regional markets beyond the Nordics.

“Anora Lithuania builds on our operations in Estonia and Latvia and will feature a local team with deep expertise in the Lithuanian market. We are excited to serve our Lithuanian customers directly and anticipate a bright future in this market,” Puntila added.

Anora's portfolio in Lithuania will be built around Anora's core categories and include Anora’s flagship brands Koskenkorva, Chill Out and Il Capolavoro alongside global spirits partner brands and international partner wines.

