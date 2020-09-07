Halewood opens distillery in St. Petersburg

07 September, 2020
By Martin Green

Halewood has opened a £5 million distillery in St. Petersburg in order to boost production of its J.J. Whitley vodka.

The range will now be produced and bottled at the distillery and then distributed to major international markets around the world, including the UK & Russia. 

It will be the first British-owned vodka distillery in Russia and it takes Halewood’s global distillery count to 13.

Chief executive Stewart Hainsworth said: “Opening the distillery in St. Petersburg marks a big step forward for our artisanal spirits offering.

“It enables us to offer truly authentic vodka which is distilled in one of Russia’s most historic cities, using superlative quality Russian grain and water.

“J.J Whitley is now perfectly placed to provide supermarkets, convenience stores and the on-trade with a premium vodka range that meets this demand for both quality and value.”

The range includes vanilla, raspberry, watermelon and lime, blood orange and toffee variants, along with the core brand.  

