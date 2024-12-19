Isle of Barra Distillers breaks ground on new Scotch distillery

Isle of Barra Distillers has officially started construction on its new distillery in Castlebay on the Isle of Barra, Scotland.

The £12m distillery will be the largest single private investment made on the island and the brand, which initially made gin, was founded by natives Katie and Michael Morrison (pictured) in 2017.

“It feels especially significant as 2024 has been so positive for the business - we’ve secured new listings in major supermarkets around the UK, brought in five new members to the team and opened an office over on the mainland,” said Michael Morrison.

“We see this project as more than just a development. It’s a transformative step for our island community. We’ve always believed in the far-reaching benefits it will bring to the community and that belief is stronger than ever. And this project showcases how small, remote communities can make bold moves to establish themselves on the global stage.

“None of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our stakeholders, the creativity and expertise of the team behind the build, and, most importantly, the loyalty of our incredible customers.”

The distillery is scheduled to open in October 2026 with production starting shortly after.