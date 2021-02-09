Avallen gains global distribution deal

Avallen has announced a global partnership with UK-based Charter Brands to drive new routes to market beyond Europe, Hong Kong & Australia.

Charter Brands owns and exclusively distributes a portfolio of premium spirits brands with long-lasting relationships with some of the best distributors and is active in more than 50 countries.

Matt Ashton Melia, partner at Charter Brands, said: “Avallen is a brand which I have great admiration for, and which deserves a place centre stage in the global spirits scene.

“The brand lives and breathes sustainability and many other brand owners in the industry including ourselves with Langley’s, look to Avallen for inspiration and direction in how to ensure the efforts we invest in becoming planet positive have maximum effect.

“Choosing brands with a purpose beyond making money is key to our portfolio strategy and we look forward to continuing the fantastic work Avallen have done already in bringing the brand to an international audience.”

Stephanie Jordan, co-founder Avallen Spirits, added: “Matt and his team not only share our values and our vision for a more planet positive world, they are also extremely good at what they do and we are delighted to welcome them to our team working as our export arm in close collaboration and full transparency.

“We are doing our best to break the mould whereby large corporates account for over 90% of all spirit sales and clear a more diverse & equitable path opening up RTM for moral independent craft drinks brands.”