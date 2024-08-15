Oriole set to open new site in Covent Garden

15 August, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

London bar Oriole will open its new permanent space in The Yards, Covent Garden on 28 August.

Following the closure of Oriole’s original site in Smithfield Market in early 2023, the team opened a research and development pop-up called Prelude ahead of its latest venue.

The new space will be a bar/restaraunt with an á la cartè food menu from Argentinian chef director Gustavo Giallionardo.

Bar director Samet Ali has developed a cocktail menu which as well as classic Oriole serves, includes ‘Finca Filadelfia’ (pictured) - a take on an Espresso Martini with Eminente rum, Del Maguey Vida mezcal, coffee Shell vermouth, chamomile liqueur, espresso and coconut horchata foam.

Live jazz, cabaret and world music Will be available at the two-storey venue.

Co-founder Edmund Weil said: “We built the brand into a true destination in an obscure location in Smithfield Market, and now have the opportunity to bring the concept in its new form to a wider audience within The Yards, Covent Garden.

“We believe Oriole’s offering of top-tier food, drinks and entertainment in the heart will fit perfectly into this dynamic and developing neighbourhood.”

Oriole comes from Speakeasy Entertainment, the group behind Bar Swift and Nightjar, which opened in 2010 and was one of the top three bars in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2012, 2013 and 2014.

