Experimental launches American Bar in Marais hotel

American Bar, situated inside Experimental Marais, has announced its official launch as a nod to classic New York bars.

Located within the new Parisian hotel from global hospitality group Experimental, the bar features timeless cocktails from iconic bars including Please Don’t Tell, The Raines Law Room, Attaboy and Milk & Honey.

The menu is a balance between New York cocktails and Experimental classics, with serves such as The Expedition, with Plymouth Gin, pandan, passion fruit and zaatar, and the Mysterious Traveller, with homemade vermouth, Bénédictine, Pierre Ferrand Cognac and cocoa-infused Fino.

Cocktails from the New York outpost of Experimental Cocktail Club are also on the menu, including The Flatiron, made with Tequila Ocho, mango, Manzanilla and chipotle salt.

The second section, ‘NYC Tribute’, showcases three cocktails created by Manhattan’s renowned bars and friends of Experimental, such as The Benton’s Old Fashioned, created by Don Lee of Please Don’t Tell, made with Four Roses Bourbon, Benton’s bacon fat wash, maple syrup and Angostura bitters.

"At Experimental, our overarching philosophy has always been to embody the full experience of a night out, not just with the cocktails we serve, but through the music we play, the lighting, the design and how everything is served. Experimental Marais is a unique destination that captures the essence of New York City’s cocktail culture and partnering with some of Manhattan’s finest bars we are offering our guests the timeless allure of New York’s best bars with the elegance of Paris,” said Xavier Padovani, partner at Experimental Group.

American Bar will also be serving a selection of wines by the glass as well as a menu of snacks.