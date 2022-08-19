Julie Reiner

Julie Reiner

Julie Reiner to reopen Milady’s in New York

19 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Julie Reiner will return to her old territory this September, to open Milady’s at the corner of Prince and Thompson Streets in SoHo, New York.

Reiner, a force in the New York cocktail scene for over 25 years, started her first bar, Flatiron Lounge in 2003 and opened Pegu Club in 2005 with Audrey Saunders, two important bars in the early craft cocktail movement in New York. 

Reiner has since focused on her Brooklyn bars, as co-owner of Clover Club and Leyenda and will be returning to Milady’s in Manhattan, a down-to-earth bar that operated for decades before closing in 2014. 

Reiner aims to create an approachable atmosphere at the new Milady's, as it was known for being old-school and affordable before closing. 

One end of the bar will be a showcase spot for guest bartenders to mix special drinks in addition to the normal bar service, with drinks including mini-martinis and daiquiris available.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, bar, cocktail, new york, opened, york, julie, lounge, Julie Reiner, reiner, milady’s, flatiron, first bar, flatiron lounge, bar flatiron, 25 years started, craft cocktail movement, opened pegu club, bar flatiron lounge, first bar flatiron




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter