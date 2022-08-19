Julie Reiner to reopen Milady’s in New York

Julie Reiner will return to her old territory this September, to open Milady’s at the corner of Prince and Thompson Streets in SoHo, New York.

Reiner, a force in the New York cocktail scene for over 25 years, started her first bar, Flatiron Lounge in 2003 and opened Pegu Club in 2005 with Audrey Saunders, two important bars in the early craft cocktail movement in New York.

Reiner has since focused on her Brooklyn bars, as co-owner of Clover Club and Leyenda and will be returning to Milady’s in Manhattan, a down-to-earth bar that operated for decades before closing in 2014.

Reiner aims to create an approachable atmosphere at the new Milady's, as it was known for being old-school and affordable before closing.

One end of the bar will be a showcase spot for guest bartenders to mix special drinks in addition to the normal bar service, with drinks including mini-martinis and daiquiris available.