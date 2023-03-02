Nobu bar

Credit: Lateef Photography

Nobu Bar appoints Sophie Bratt as new bar manager and launches cocktail experience

02 March, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square's Nobu Bar has launched a new cocktail experience inspired by Nobu Matsuhisa’s global travels.

Leading the new venture is Sophie Bratt, who was recently appointed as bar manager: “I’m delighted to be joining the Nobu family at its iconic London property and leading the team at Nobu Bar. Inspired by Nobu Matsuhisa’s international travels, the new cocktail concept will elevate our guests’ experience, taking them on a journey through Chef Nobu’s lifetime adventures while telling his story.”

Bringing 20 years of experience in the London bar scene to Marylebone’s Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, Bratt will be responsible for leading the team on an innovative drink strategy and industry positioning as well as integrating her personal passion for mental health. 

Bratt joins from Mayfair’s Sexy Fish where she was previously bar manager, nominated for Class Bar Manager of the Year 2022 and led the team to be awarded ‘Best International Restaurant Bar’ in the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail Awards.

The new menu includes unique cocktail creations, each telling a story alongside a selection of spirits, sakes, wines and beers handpicked from Japan, Latin and Central America. Focusing on authentic Japanese serves and techniques, including block ice preparation, drinks will be served in a selection of glassware and Latin American ceramics accompanied by an immersive background soundtrack.

The menu includes the ‘Rikidozan’, inspired by the Japanese wrestler loved by Chef Nobu and his grandmother. The original mix of Schisandra infused pisco, Black Sun Tea infused sweet vermouth, Vallet Bitters and Schisandra Perfume, the Rikidozan can be a single serve or ordered for sharing in a bespoke labelled bottle.

