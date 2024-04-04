Experimental Group to launch two New York bars this spring

Experimental Group is due to open its second Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels wine bar in New York, La Compagnie Flatiron, ten years after the opening of its Soho site.

Following the wine bar, the group will also open Experimental Cocktail Club New York, with ECC’s subterranean bar based underneath La Compagnie, both expected to open this Spring.

Romée de Goriainoff, co-founder and partner, said: “Our first location of Compagnie in Soho was incredibly well received, and we’ve been looking for a second location to expand our footprint in the city for a long time.”

La Compagnie Flatiron will highlight bottles from small producers, both local and international along with hyper-local seasonal snacks.

ECC New York also marks a reunion with Nico de Soto, who will be designing its beverage menus, which will feature classics such as the Old Cuban, St Germain des Près and Kota Ternate, as well as serves using clarification, carbonation and lacto-fermentation.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with the Experimental Group once again. It’s reminiscent of my days living in Paris and London, when I worked with them to open the first two Experimental Cocktail Clubs, and then when I travelled to New York to open the original location of ECC New York. We’re picking up where we left off, with a new location and new offerings, but the same vibe and attention to detail and quality that ECC is known for,” added de Soto.