Altamura Distilleries launches in India

Altamura Distilleries has announced its entry into the Indian market through its partnership with Amistad Spirits, an import and distribution house based in Delhi.

Altamura Distilleries will debut with its Altamura Vodka and in the future import a range of other Italian spirits in North India covering Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sachin Abrol, co-founder and chief executive of Amistad Spirits, said: "Partnering with Altamura Distilleries is a significant milestone for Amistad Spirits. We are proud to be entrusted with the exclusive distribution rights for their Altamura Vodka in North India."

The distribution network will progressively expand reaching Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Punjab, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir by the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

The exclusive launch will be held at Sidecar, New Delhi, currently No.67 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list and will feature Salvatore Calabrese of The Donovan Bar London for an afternoon masterclass and evening bar takeover.