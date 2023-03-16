Tito's vodka

Tito’s increases European footprint

16 March, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has appointed three new distributors in Germany, Greece, and Hungary, increasing its footprint in Europe.

In Germany, Tito’s will now be represented by Perola Fine Spirits, an independent spirits distributor founded in 2010. In addition to Tito’s, the company’s portfolio also includes Brockmans Gin, Luxardo, Del Maguey Mezcal, De Luze Cognac and Dow’s Port.

Perola managing director, Arno Schmid-Egger, said: “Tito’s closes the vodka gap in our portfolio that we deliberately left open for a long time. Our team is looking forward to helping Tito’s build a very successful brand in Germany.”

Also in Central Europe, Tito’s has appointed Budapest-based iDrinks, founded in the early 2010s, with the company also operating an online store in the market focused on premium spirits, beer and wine.

“The vodka drinking culture in Central Europe is unique, and there is huge interest in premium brands like Tito’s Handmade Vodka,” said Andrew P. Balogh, marketing and brand manager at iDrinks.

In Greece, Tito’s will be represented by Athens-based Concepts Trade & Marketing Company. In addition to owning Skinos Mastiha, the company’s portfolio also includes Disaronno, The Dalmore, Elijah Craig, Carpano, Tia Maria and Budweiser Budvar.

John McDonnell, managing director, international at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said: “As Tito’s Handmade Vodka expands distribution throughout the world, our goal first-and-foremost is to work with distributors that not only excel in their respective markets but are also strongly focused on brand building.”

