Altamura Distilleries is set to launch into Australia this April, marking further expansion of the brand's global distribution, as it recently launched into India .

The brand will be exclusively distributed by Aperitivo & Co, covering the entire Australian market.

The collaboration with Aperitivo & Co also coincides with the Maybe Sammy Cocktail Festival, where Altamura will sponsor a guest shift at Dean and Nancy with Salvatore Calabrese, Il Maestro and Federico Pavan of London’s Donovan Bar.