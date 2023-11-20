DJ David Guetta partners with Lyre’s non-alc

Drinks International can exclusively reveal that non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyre’s, has appointed DJ David Guetta as global brand ambassador.

The global partnership is the result of a mutual desire for premium non-alcoholic serves, marking Guetta’s first venture into the non-alcoholic spirit market.

Carl Hartmann, Lyre’s co-founder, said: “With David’s following worldwide, performing at top nightclubs and festivals, I’m looking forward to working together to introduce Lyre’s onto menus at venues globally.

“This will allow people to have better-for-you options when they are out watching their favourite artists perform and always have the option to feel included,” Hartmann added.

The brand launched in the Middle East in 2022 and is now available in over 40 markets worldwide. Lyre’s range of non-alcoholic spirits includes liquids such as gin, tequila and ready-to-drink cocktails.

On the partnership, Guetta added: “We’re about to change the party scene together. Now everyone can enjoy great-tasting drinks without alcohol, no matter where you are. It's all about inclusivity and freedom of choice.

“There’s always that ‘cheers’ moment at events. Many people think it’s bad luck to cheers with water, but Lyre’s is a non-alcoholic alternative that allows me to enjoy the moment with a quality drink, without consuming alcohol,” Guetta continued.

To celebrate the partnership, Lyre’s is giving every customer a complimentary bottle of Lyre’s Classico Grande Sparkling [750ml] when they purchase any 700ml spirit via the Lyre’s online store between 20-27 November 2023.