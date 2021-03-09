Champagne Lanson enters new US deal with Terlato Wine Group

Terlato Wine Group has announced an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Champagne Lanson to become effective April 1, 2021.

Owned and operated by the Terlato family, Terlato Wine Group is comprised of several businesses specialising in the marketing and production of premium wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

François Van Aal, president of Champagne Lanson, said: “Champagne Lanson and Terlato Wines are two family-owned companies sharing common values about wine quality and constant search for excellence.



“We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership with Terlato Wines, a well-established and renowned luxury wine importer in the US market. This long-term partnership reflects Champagne Lanson’s ambitions in the biggest champagne market worldwide and represents a key milestone in the new brand vision.”

Terlato Wines International is a premium wine importer and vintner that represents a diverse selection of global beverage brands and is a leading marketer in the US.

Terlato CEO, Bill Terlato, added: “We are particular about the brands and families we choose to align ourselves with. The philosophy of Champagne Lanson is deeply rooted in putting quality at the forefront and by developing sincere and lasting relationships. Both of our companies share similar values and beliefs and we are looking forward to a very long and successful partnership together.”