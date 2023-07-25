House of Suntory partners with 100 UK bars

The House of Suntory is partnering with 100 of the UK’s bars to mark its 100th anniversary, as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to the on-trade and hospitality sector.

Bars including The Arts Club, Coupette and Three Sheets, as well as hotels such as the Ham Yard Hotel and Calcot Manor, have created bespoke menus of The House of Suntory cocktails and serves, including serves made with Toki and Hibiki, in addition to new limited-edition whiskies released in honour of the anniversary, the Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and the Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt.

Sarah Isaac, head of Beam-Suntory brands, UK said: “Our anniversary isn’t just a celebration of 100 years of The House of Suntory, it’s also a moment to celebrate our ongoing collaboration with our trade partners in the appreciation of Japanese culture and bartending. As a mark of our continued support, we’re joining the best venues and bars in the country to toast 100 years of pioneering Japanese spirit.”

The partnership is available from this month until the end of the year, in the below bars in July and August.

From July: