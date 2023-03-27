Jura releases bourbon cask expression

Single malt Scotch whisky, Jura, is looking to further its success with a refreshed entry-level expression, Jura Bourbon Cask.

Jura Bourbon Cask is an evolution of the current ‘Jura Journey’, which it will ultimately replace. The signature series, which features a 10, 12 and 18 Year Old, alongside Sevenwood, Jura 21 Time and Tide, will be led by the new expression going forward.

The progression to Jura Bourbon Cask has been informed by both consumer research in key markets and the brand’s continued commitment to supporting the global growth of the single malt category, as it anticipates that the expression will help to further recruit new drinkers to the category and brand.

Jura Bourbon Cask is 40% abv and will begin to appear from Spring 2023 in all key markets, including the UK, France and Germany.