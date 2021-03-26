Glenfiddich Grand Couronne joins The Grand Series

26 March, 2021
By Martin Green

Glenfiddich has bolstered its Grand Series range with the launch of a 26 Year Old Speyside malt called Grande Couronne.

The whisky was initially matured in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown and then placed into cognac casks for a two-year secondary finishing process.

The aim is to provide “a true taste of elegance” by marrying the luxurious spirits of Scotland and France.

Grande Couronne joins the 21 Year Old Gran Reserva and 23 Year Old Grand Cru in Glenfiddich’s Grand Series range. It has an abv of 43.8%.

Malt master Brian Kinsman said: “The Grand Series perfectly encapsulates Glenfiddich’s spirit of innovation and our ability to experiment with aged liquid and intriguing finishes.

“Grande Couronne is the latest to exemplify that approach. It is the only Glenfiddich single malt that has matured in American and European oak casks and finished in rare French Cognac casks.

“The length of the finish, two years, is highly unusual and adds extra layers of sweet, toasted oak and velvety aromas of café crème, brown sugar and soft spice.”

Grande Couronne has been launched into the domestic market, with listings at Harrods, The Whisky Shop, Master of Malt and Whisky World, with a rrp of £450 for a 70cl bottle. Glenfiddich has also released a travel retail version of the whisky, which has a slightly different abv.

