The Macallan launches 81-year-old single malt

The Macallan has launched its oldest ever singe malt called The Reach which was distilled during the Second World War.

The 81-year-old has been aged in a single sherry-seasoned oak cask and is presented in a crystal decanter on a bronze sculpture of three hands.

Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker, The Macallan, said: “Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases The Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character.

“The creation of many hands, The Reach has been a truly collaborative effort. It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky, and their enduring spirit which never wavered.

“Its deep auburn hue is the first hint of this remarkable whisky’s astonishing depth. Offering notes of dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon and aromatic peat, leading on to treacle toffee, crystalised ginger and charred pineapple, before giving way to an intensely rich, sweet and smoky finish.”

The Reach is limited to 288 decanters worldwide and will be on display at The Macallan Estate Boutique from 9 February 2022 and later in The Macallan domestic and travel retail Boutiques. The RSP is $125,000 / £92,000 / €110,000.