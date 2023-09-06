The Macallan Colour Collection

The Macallan launches exclusive GTR collection

06 September, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Macallan has introduced The Macallan Colour Collection, a new range of age statement whiskies, exclusively available in global travel retail.

The collection comprises five age statement single malt Scotch whiskies, including a 12, 15, 18, 21 and 30 years old, to showcase the natural tones derived from maturation in The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks.

Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker at The Macallan, said: “The Macallan Colour Collection is a visual celebration of our commitment to natural colour and sherry seasoning, with each of the five distinctive whiskies taking travellers through a sensory journey of the spectrum of natural hues derived from maturation in The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks.”

The Macallan Colour Collection is a collaboration with US graphic designer David Carson, who took inspiration from Jerez where The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks are created.

The collection is available in The Macallan Global Boutiques, in key airports and selected duty free locations, with an rrp ranging from £70 to £3,910.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: whiskies, US, colour, collection, casks, sherry, oak, natural, macallan, gtr, oak casks, sherry seasoned, sherry seasoned oak, seasoned, colour collection, macallan colour collection, macallan’s, seasoned oak, macallan’s sherry, seasoned oak casks, macallan’s sherry seasoned, distinctive whiskies taking




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter