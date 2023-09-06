The Macallan launches exclusive GTR collection

The Macallan has introduced The Macallan Colour Collection, a new range of age statement whiskies, exclusively available in global travel retail.

The collection comprises five age statement single malt Scotch whiskies, including a 12, 15, 18, 21 and 30 years old, to showcase the natural tones derived from maturation in The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks.

Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker at The Macallan, said: “The Macallan Colour Collection is a visual celebration of our commitment to natural colour and sherry seasoning, with each of the five distinctive whiskies taking travellers through a sensory journey of the spectrum of natural hues derived from maturation in The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks.”

The Macallan Colour Collection is a collaboration with US graphic designer David Carson, who took inspiration from Jerez where The Macallan’s sherry seasoned oak casks are created.

The collection is available in The Macallan Global Boutiques, in key airports and selected duty free locations, with an rrp ranging from £70 to £3,910.