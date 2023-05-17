The Macallan reveals The Colour Collection at TWFA Singapore

The Macallan gave a first glimpse of its Colour Collection, a new range of whiskies exploring the brand’s commitment to delivering natural colour through maturation in sherry seasoned casks.

The Macallan Colour Collection, which is a global travel exclusive, comprises five age statement single malt Scotch whiskies.

Jeremy Speirs, regional managing director, Edrington Global Travel Retail, said: “These five distinctive whiskies will take travellers on a journey through the natural colour spectrum achieved by maturation in exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks and reveal the craftsmanship and creativity at the heart of The Macallan.

“We look forward to introducing the new range globally within The Macallan Boutiques and major travel retail locations from September 2023,” Speirs added.

The Macallan Colour Collection marks the return of age statement whiskies to The Macallan’s global travel retail offering. The range was revealed for the first time at TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, during a private event held at the iconic Raffles Hotel.