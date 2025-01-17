Proof Drinks co-founder James McDermott passes

James McDermott, co-founder of Proof Drinks has died at the age of 47.

McDermott co-founded Proof Drinks in 2010 alongside Paul Ferguson, building a portfolio of brands such as Cazcabel, Lyre’s, Duppy Share, Finlandia, Ramsbury, Brockmans and the Heaven Hill & Gruppo Montenegro portfolios.

Ferguson said: "We are all deeply saddened by James' passing. He was a true friend to so many, both within Proof and across the industry. We built Proof together from the ground-up, with our personal values driving the business forward; finding the people, brands and partners that believed in our vision and embodied how we felt about the industry we loved. It is heartbreaking to have lost James so suddenly, he will be so greatly missed by everyone.”

Alongside the Vasquez family and Ferguson, McDermott co-founded Cazcabel Tequila, along with a host of other brands, under the Vamos Drinks Company, such as CUT Rum and Blend liqueurs.

The Proof Drinks UK, Proof Drinks Australia and Vamos teams “extend their deepest condolences to James's family during this difficult time”.