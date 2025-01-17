Proof Drinks co-founder James McDermott passes

17 January, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

James McDermott, co-founder of Proof Drinks has died at the age of 47.

McDermott co-founded Proof Drinks in 2010 alongside Paul Ferguson, building a portfolio of brands such as Cazcabel, Lyre’s, Duppy Share, Finlandia, Ramsbury, Brockmans and the Heaven Hill & Gruppo Montenegro portfolios. 

Ferguson said: "We are all deeply saddened by James' passing. He was a true friend to so many, both within Proof and across the industry. We built Proof together from the ground-up, with our personal values driving the business forward; finding the people, brands and partners that believed in our vision and embodied how we felt about the industry we loved. It is heartbreaking to have lost James so suddenly, he will be so greatly missed by everyone.”

Alongside the Vasquez family and Ferguson, McDermott co-founded Cazcabel Tequila, along with a host of other brands, under the Vamos Drinks Company, such as CUT Rum and Blend liqueurs.

The Proof Drinks UK, Proof Drinks Australia and Vamos teams “extend their deepest condolences to James's family during this difficult time”.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: drinks, share, co, heaven, proof, founder, james, proof drinks, co founder, lyre’s, mcdermott, duppy, mcdermott co, james mcdermott, lyre’s duppy, finlandia ramsbury brockmans, duppy share finlandia, lyre’s duppy share, paul ferguson building, cazcabel lyre’s duppy




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: How to brand non-alc spirits

There are many different elements to consider when launching a non-alcoholic spirits brand. Aside from creating the liquid, the bottle design and communication are also crucial touchpoints.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter