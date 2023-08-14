Burnt Faith partners with Proof Drinks

The partnership has already paid dividends, with Proof Drinks securing key flagship listings in both the UK on and off trade, including a nationwide listing with Harvey Nichols, national retail distribution through The Whisky Exchange and on premise listings.
Simon Wright, CEO & founder of Burnt Faith, said: “Proof Drinks is the perfect partner for Burnt Faith. It was crucial to have a partner that understands the premium spirits market and has a national footprint across the length and breadth of the British Isles and not just in London.”
Burnt Faith Brandy is designed to be as mixable as a rum and as sippable as a whisky, while appealing to existing brandy drinkers and those interested by new world spirits offerings.
John Vider, managing director of Proof Drinks, added: “We are helping Burnt Faith build a new world brandy category here in the UK and to deliver a premium drinking experience. There has been a very positive response from customers to Burnt Faith’s innovation.”