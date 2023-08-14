Burnt Faith

Burnt Faith partners with Proof Drinks

14 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Burnt Faith has partnered with drinks specialists, Proof Drinks, to drive interest in British brandy houses across the UK.

The partnership has already paid dividends, with Proof Drinks securing key flagship listings in both the UK on and off trade, including a nationwide listing with Harvey Nichols, national retail distribution through The Whisky Exchange and on premise listings. 

Simon Wright, CEO & founder of Burnt Faith, said: “Proof Drinks is the perfect partner for Burnt Faith. It was crucial to have a partner that understands the premium spirits market and has a national footprint across the length and breadth of the British Isles and not just in London.”

Burnt Faith Brandy is designed to be as mixable as a rum and as sippable as a whisky, while appealing to existing brandy drinkers and those interested by new world spirits offerings.

John Vider, managing director of Proof Drinks, added: “We are helping Burnt Faith build a new world brandy category here in the UK and to deliver a premium drinking experience. There has been a very positive response from customers to Burnt Faith’s innovation.”

