The Ada Coleman Project launches

The Ada Coleman Project, a dedicated digital space for women, has launched with the aim to foster gender equality and diversity within the industry.

The project plans to offer resources including educational content, articles and industry career opportunities.

Chief among the features of The Ada Coleman Project is its “comprehensive database of accomplished women in the drinks industry”. The database is designed to serve as a tool for event organisers and drinks/bar businesses looking to diversify their panels of guest speakers, masterclass hosts, competition judges and guest bartenders.

The project's namesake, Ada Coleman, was the first woman to hold the position of head bartender at The Savoy in London, and the digital space “honours her legacy as a beacon of inspiration for women in the industry”.

The digital platform will feature a bi-annually rotating roster of 40 talented individuals from varying regions, backgrounds, and areas of expertise within the industry. With a mix of industry veterans and rising stars, the platform will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking.

Kristine Bocchino (pictured right), co-founder, The Ada Coleman Project, said: "Our vision is to spotlight the women who innovate and inspire us as an industry, in an effort to raise awareness and encourage meaningful conversation regarding the importance of a more balanced and diverse selection of leaders and educators in hospitality."

Kaitlin Wilkes (pictured left), also co-founder, said: "We believe in cultivating a more inclusive and representative approach to drinks education, empowering our fellow women in hospitality, and inspiring future generations."

The Ada Coleman Project is supported by a Board of Advisors, including Lauren Mote, Sandrae Lawrence, Mel Harvey and John Gakuru.