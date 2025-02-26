Celebrate Her launches Data Census Survey to improve employment practice

Celebrate Her has teamed up with hospitality training platform Allara Global and consumer intelligence expert CGA by NIQ to launch a Data Census Survey for the drinks industry.

The aim of the survey is to give insights into why people enter and leave the drinks industry and uncover what barriers they face, touching touch on subjects like parenthood, diversity, inclusion, mental health and safety.

All backgrounds, ethnicities, countries, ages, genders and areas of expertise are encouraged to participate in order to improve job roles, address key issues and ensure more support for everyone working in the drinks industry.

The survey is translated into French, Chinese and Spanish and should take around five minutes to answer. It will run for six weeks and then responses will be analysed by CGA and the findings will be shared with industry media and leaders.

The hope is that the findings will influence basic employment practices, codes of practice, and attitudes in the workplace going forward.

“For a long time we have felt like there is a real gap in our knowledge about the people working within the drinks industry,” said Anna Sebastian, founder of Celebrate Her. “While Celebrate Her is about championing women, this survey will allow us to gain invaluable insights into the drinks industry as a whole, information and data that we can then use to make positive changes for everyone.”

Celebrate Her, now in its fifth year of operation, is a platform dedicated to supporting women in the hospitality industry.

Hannah Payne, consumer research director at CGA, added: "At CGA by NIQ, we are passionate about providing insights that drive positive change within the sector, and our expertise in hospitality research will contribute to the project by helping us to explore and address the experiences and needs of women in this vital sector."