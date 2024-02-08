The Drinks Trust

The Drinks Trust annual industry survey now open

08 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

The Drinks Trust has launched its annual industry survey aimed at achieving a better understanding of the wider drinks industry and hospitality community.

The survey is a tool to further understand the needs of the industry’s workforce, from point of production to point of sale, analysing topics spanning work, life and wellbeing. 

The Drinks Trust chief executive, Ross Carter, said: “The Drinks Trust remains dedicated to deepening our understanding of the needs of our industry, with the aim of delivering impactful support and services. As it enters its fourth consecutive year, our annual survey remains pivotal in shaping our ongoing services to address the evolving needs of the industry workforce.”

The survey is now open until mid-March and responses are confidential. Nine selected participants will receive a mixed case of wines from one of the survey’s prize sponsors, Kingsland Drinks Group and Virgin Wines.

