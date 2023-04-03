Peony blush

The REAL Drinks Co. launches naturally fermented rosé alternative

03 April, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

This Spring, The Real Drinks Co. is adding a new permanent release to its portfolio called Peony Blush, a naturally fermented sparkling tea that uses white peony tea leaves to produce an alcohol-free alternative to sparkling rosé.

Taking inspiration from Bai Mudan (which translates as white peony), Peony Blush is made from white peony teas that are grown in the Fujan province of China.

David Begg, The Real Drinks Co. founder,  said: “With sales of alcohol-free wine booming, this is an exciting opportunity for The Real Drinks Co. to provide a genuine alcohol-free alternative to sparkling rosé at a key seasonal time. 

“Whilst many alcohol-free wines and sparkling wines remove alcohol, The Real Drinks Co. naturally ferment tea-leaves to produce the same authenticity, provenance and complexity that are found in wine. We expect trade to stock more alcohol-free alternatives this summer and look forward to seeing the response,” Begg adds.

The Real Drinks Co. work closely with tea expert Will Battle to source loose-leaf teas, fermenting them at their home on the Fermentery, at the Waddesdon Estate, Buckinghamshire, UK.

Priced at £9, Peony Blush will arrive in a 750ml bottle and be available to purchase from 27 April from realdrinks.co as well as Ocado and a number of speciality food and drink retailers nationwide in the UK.

