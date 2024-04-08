CopperBay opens third venue inside Paris's Hôtel Lancaster

CopperBay has launched its third site at Hôtel Lancaster on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, becoming one of the first independent venues to open within a luxury hotel in France.

Having founded the original CopperBay in Paris in October 2014, Aurelie Panhelleux, Elfi Fabritius and Julien Lopez have worked together with Hôtel Lancaster managing director Lydérick Jadaud and designer Studio Jean Philippe Nuel on the new project.

The cocktail menu, ‘Mediterranean Cuisine’, is inspired by traditional dishes from different Mediterranean cuisines including Tiramisu (pictured bottom), which is made from Metaxa 7 with cocoa nibs, amaretto, vanilla syrup, coffee and cold brew coffee liqueur cream. Other drinks on the menu include Casablanca Torino, Tapenade, Pan Con Tomate and Pastel de Nata.

“The DNA of CopperBay is definitely present in the new venue,” Panhelleux tells Drinks International. “There’s lots of design cues from our other bars, so people familiar with our other bars will recognise certain details for sure.”

On the food menu, Panhelleux says that all of the tapas plates have a Mediterranean style and are designed to compliment the drinks offering.

“In the US and UK it’s normal to visit a hotel bar just for a drink, but in France this culture is much less developed,” she adds. “Only in the past couple of years have hotels refurbished their bars to attract non-residential guests, and we’re starting to see this change develop.”

Having worked in luxury hotels for 11 years before opening the original CopperBay, Panhelleux has enjoyed returning to this side of the industry.

Panhelleux added: “It’s the first time in France that an independent bar has teamed up with a hotel, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for us. When we launched our previous venues we knew who we could talk to with previous experience, but nobody has done this before so it’s all new and exciting.

“The team at The Lancaster have been great to work with actually, they’ve very understanding of what we want to do.”