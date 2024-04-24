Handshake Speakeasy named best bar in North America

Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy took the top spot in the live awards ceremony of North America’s 50 Best Bars held in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, last night.

Handshake Speakeasy is the first bar from Mexico to receive the accolade.

The annual ranking, which features bars from the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, saw New York’s Superbueno take second place and the Highest New Entry award, while New York’s Overstory completed the podium.

“What a momentous occasion for the Mexico cocktail scene,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for North America’s 50 Best Bars.

“Handshake Speakeasy continues to push the boundaries of the art of cocktail creation as well as always putting service first, so we are pleased to see them crowned the first bar in Mexico City named number one on North America’s 50 Best Bars list.

“We also extend our congratulations to all the other incredible bars on this year’s list that are testament to how exciting, innovative and dynamic the North American bar scene truly is.”

Alongside the ranking, San Francisco’s True Laurel took home the Sustainable Bar Award, Chicago’s Meadowlark collected the Best Cocktail Menu Award, and New Orleans’ Jewel of the South received the Art of Hospitality Award.

In the individual awards, Kate Boushel from Montreal’s Atwater Cocktail Club was named Bartenders’ Bartender, and Claudia Cabrera, founder of Mexico City’s all-female Japanese-inspired Kaito del Valle was named Industry Icon.

The full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars can be found below.