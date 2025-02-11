United Spirits to close Hyderabad facility

11 February, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Diageo’s Indian arm, United Spirits Limited (USL) has announced it will close its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The facility has an estimated closure date of 31 July 2025, subject to statutory approvals.

“The United Spirits Limited (USL) factory at Nacharam, Telangana was established in 1970. Despite significant efforts, including investments in expansion and optimisation, the operational costs remained high, and changing market dynamics made the unit unviable,” a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement.

“In alignment with the company's Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), management has offered a generous entitlement to all 192 workers, prioritising their best interests and wellbeing. This offer has been accepted by the workers' union,” the spokesperson added.

The company also operates a further site in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and facilities in Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bangalore, Odisha and West Bengal.

USL last month appointed Praveen Someshwar as new chief executive, taking over from Hina Nagarajan.

