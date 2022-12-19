No and low category surpasses $11 billion

The no- and low-alcohol categories grew by more than 7% in volume across 10 key global markets in 2022 to surpass a market value of $11bn, a new report from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis has revealed.

Category consumption is expected to increase by a third by 2026, with the pace of growth forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2026, an increase on growth of 5% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Among the 10 examined markets, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the market value of no- and low-alcohol products surpassed $11 billion, up from $8 billion in 2018.

“The dynamic no/low-alcohol category presents opportunities for incremental sales growth as consumers are recruited from drinks categories such as soft drinks and water. Brand owners have an opportunity to recruit non-drinkers of alcohol,” said Susie Goldspink, head of no- and low-alcohol, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

“As more people opt to avoid alcohol on certain occasions – or abstain from it altogether – no-alcohol is steadily increasing its share of the no/low category.”

No-alcohol volumes grew by 9% in 2022, a CAGR it is expected to maintain between 2022 and 2026, and now accounts for 70% of the no- and low-alcohol segment, up from 65% in 2018.

No-alcohol beer and cider is expected to contribute nearly 70% of the overall category growth between 2022 and 2026.

“No-alcohol is growing faster than low-alcohol in most markets,” said Goldspink.

“The countries where this does not apply, such as Japan and Brazil, are early-stage low-alcohol markets with a small volume base.”

Germany remains the world’s largest market for the category followed by Japan, Spain, the US, and the UK.