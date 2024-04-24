Campari Group doubles production capacity of Aperol

Campari Group has doubled the production capacity of Aperol by expanding its Novi Ligure plant in northwest Italy.

The expansion adds 6,500 m2 to the existing 60,700 m2 of covered area with a new Aperol bottling line as part of a €75 million investment into the group’s largest production hub.

Aperol is Campari’s top selling brand accounting for 24% of the group’s total sales and has quintuples its grows in the last decade.

“We are proud to inaugurate the new bottling line dedicated to Aperol, which will allow us to increase our production capacity even more, allowing us to keep exporting worldwide the aperitif ritual, a symbol of the Italian lifestyle, characterized by a model of responsible consumption and of the highest quality,” said Matteo Fantacchiotti, chief exec at Campari Group.

“The expansion of the plant, which takes place 20 years after its opening, is a further confirmation of the positive growth trend of recent years.”

Novi Ligure is Campari Groups largest production hub globally and responsible for the production of Campari, Campari Soda, Crodino, and Cinzano alongside Aperol.

In 2023, 29% of volumes sold by Campari Group were produced at the plant and the expansion will increase the Novi Ligure’s annual capacity by 100 million bottles.

Production at the site has already increased from 29 million bottles in 2004 to 360 million bottles in 2023.