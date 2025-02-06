Barcelona Wine Week sees 30% growth in 2025

Barcelona Wine Week experienced a 30% increase in both exhibitor numbers and exhibition space in its fifth edition, which concluded 5 February.

Over three days, a total of 1,266 wineries from 81 Designations of Origin across Spain attended the event held at Fira de Barcelona.

Javier Pagés, president of BWW and the DO Cava, stated: "Once again, the event has demonstrated its immense drawing power, positioning itself as the best commercial platform for key national and international players in the sector through a unique trade fair concept."

BWW attracted 25,700 professional visitors, of which 20% were international, and the show is said to have injected around €17 million into the Barcelona economy.

For 2026, BWW will maintain its expanded layout across two separate buildings with the next edition scheduled for February 2-4.