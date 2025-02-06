barcelona wine week

Barcelona Wine Week sees 30% growth in 2025

06 February, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Barcelona Wine Week experienced a 30% increase in both exhibitor numbers and exhibition space in its fifth edition, which concluded 5 February.

Over three days, a total of 1,266 wineries from 81 Designations of Origin across Spain attended the event held at Fira de Barcelona.

Javier Pagés, president of BWW and the DO Cava, stated: "Once again, the event has demonstrated its immense drawing power, positioning itself as the best commercial platform for key national and international players in the sector through a unique trade fair concept."

BWW attracted 25,700 professional visitors, of which 20% were international, and the show is said to have injected around €17 million into the Barcelona economy.

For 2026, BWW will maintain its expanded layout across two separate buildings with the next edition scheduled for February 2-4.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: international, wine, event, week, edition, across, february, barcelona, DO, wine week, barcelona wine, barcelona wine week, bww, 30%, fair concept, international players, unique trade, trade fair concept, immense drawing power, power positioning itself, unique trade fair




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: How to brand non-alc spirits

There are many different elements to consider when launching a non-alcoholic spirits brand. Aside from creating the liquid, the bottle design and communication are also crucial touchpoints.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter