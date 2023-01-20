Barcelona Wine Week 2023 led by 80 experts

Barcelona Wine Week 2023, the trade fair for Spanish wine, will be bringing together nearly 80 Masters of Wine, sommeliers, producers and experts from the world of wine in a program of activities with more than 50 presentations and tastings.

The objective is to value the soils and wine-producing territories in Spain and analyse the challenges for the future of the industry. It will take place from February 6-8 2023 at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc venue.

A prominent space at the fair will be the Wine Tasting Journey, Soils of Spain by #alimentosdespaña wine bar, which, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, will offer a self-guided tasting with 58 wines from Bierzo, Valderroas, Somontano, Valle de Orotava (Tenerife), Jumillas, Priorat, Mallorca, Jerez, León and Calatayud, among other territories.

In addition, the tasting program includes sessions with Masters of Wine who now make their own wines, such as Norrel Robertson, who has been producing his wines in Calatayud since 2003; Fernando Mora, with vineyards in different parts of Aragon; and Andreas Kubach, director of Península Vinicultores, with wineries in La Rioja Alavesa. Sommeliers who have become winemakers such as Bruno Murciano, Guillermo Cruz, Sergi Figueres and Xavi Nolla will also star in a joint tasting.

The BWWHub space will also host conferences and round table discussions on sustainability, innovation or digitization and will have 700 wineries and 70 labels in its exhibition space.

It has invited nearly 1,800 key buyers of Spanish wine, from relevant export markets such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Singapore, Colombia, Brazil, China, Japan and Korea.